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    USACE Wilmington District commander visits Philpott Lake to assess landslide mitigation and powerhouse rehabilitation progress [Image 5 of 5]

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    USACE Wilmington District commander visits Philpott Lake to assess landslide mitigation and powerhouse rehabilitation progress

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Ernest Henry 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District Commander Col. Brad Morgan, right, and Philpott Lake Chief Ranger Jessica Mason, center, address staff during a visit to Philpott Lake in Virginia, April 2026. Morgan met with personnel to discuss ongoing operations and project priorities across the site. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 21:43
    Photo ID: 9652512
    VIRIN: 260430-A-XB412-6886
    Resolution: 4080x3072
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USACE Wilmington District commander visits Philpott Lake to assess landslide mitigation and powerhouse rehabilitation progress [Image 5 of 5], by Ernest Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USACE Wilmington District commander visits Philpott Lake to assess landslide mitigation and powerhouse rehabilitation progress
    USACE Wilmington District commander visits Philpott Lake to assess landslide mitigation and powerhouse rehabilitation progress
    USACE Wilmington District commander visits Philpott Lake to assess landslide mitigation and powerhouse rehabilitation progress
    USACE Wilmington District commander visits Philpott Lake to assess landslide mitigation and powerhouse rehabilitation progress
    USACE Wilmington District commander visits Philpott Lake to assess landslide mitigation and powerhouse rehabilitation progress

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    Hydropower
    Dam Safety
    Civil Works
    USACE
    Engineering
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