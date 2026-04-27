USACE Wilmington District commander visits Philpott Lake to assess landslide mitigation and powerhouse rehabilitation progress

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District Commander Col. Brad Morgan, right, and Philpott Lake Chief Ranger Jessica Mason, center, address staff during a visit to Philpott Lake in Virginia, April 2026. Morgan met with personnel to discuss ongoing operations and project priorities across the site. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 21:43
|Photo ID:
|9652512
|VIRIN:
|260430-A-XB412-6886
|Resolution:
|4080x3072
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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