U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District Commander Col. Brad Morgan, left, and a General Electric employee observe as the head cover and wicket gates are lowered into Unit 2 during rehabilitation work at the Philpott Dam powerhouse in Virginia, April 2026. The project is part of a larger effort to enhance system efficiency and extend the life of the facility. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 21:43
|Photo ID:
|9652517
|VIRIN:
|260430-A-XB412-5684
|Resolution:
|3072x4080
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Wilmington District commander visits Philpott Lake to assess landslide mitigation and powerhouse rehabilitation progress [Image 5 of 5], by Ernest Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.