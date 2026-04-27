USACE Wilmington District commander visits Philpott Lake to assess landslide mitigation and powerhouse rehabilitation progress

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U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District Commander Col. Brad Morgan, left, and a General Electric employee observe as the head cover and wicket gates are lowered into Unit 2 during rehabilitation work at the Philpott Dam powerhouse in Virginia, April 2026. The project is part of a larger effort to enhance system efficiency and extend the life of the facility. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo)