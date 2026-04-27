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    USACE Wilmington District commander visits Philpott Lake to assess landslide mitigation and powerhouse rehabilitation progress [Image 4 of 5]

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    USACE Wilmington District commander visits Philpott Lake to assess landslide mitigation and powerhouse rehabilitation progress

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Ernest Henry 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District Commander Col. Brad Morgan, left, and a General Electric employee observe as the head cover and wicket gates are lowered into Unit 2 during rehabilitation work at the Philpott Dam powerhouse in Virginia, April 2026. The project is part of a larger effort to enhance system efficiency and extend the life of the facility. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 21:43
    Photo ID: 9652517
    VIRIN: 260430-A-XB412-5684
    Resolution: 3072x4080
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USACE Wilmington District commander visits Philpott Lake to assess landslide mitigation and powerhouse rehabilitation progress [Image 5 of 5], by Ernest Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USACE Wilmington District commander visits Philpott Lake to assess landslide mitigation and powerhouse rehabilitation progress
    USACE Wilmington District commander visits Philpott Lake to assess landslide mitigation and powerhouse rehabilitation progress
    USACE Wilmington District commander visits Philpott Lake to assess landslide mitigation and powerhouse rehabilitation progress
    USACE Wilmington District commander visits Philpott Lake to assess landslide mitigation and powerhouse rehabilitation progress
    USACE Wilmington District commander visits Philpott Lake to assess landslide mitigation and powerhouse rehabilitation progress

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    USACE, Hydropower, Infrastructure, Engineering, Dam Safety, Civil Works

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