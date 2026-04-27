U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District Commander Col. Brad Morgan, left, joins project team members including Michael Stewart, construction representative for the landslide mitigation project, Tyer Carter, power project manager, Steve Jones, chief of hydropower, and Daniel Brown, chief of operations, as they assess progress on the Philpott Dam landslide mitigation project in Virginia, April 2026. Crews are removing material to reach stable rock while a crane lifts debris, with a secant pile wall visible in the background. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 21:43
|Photo ID:
|9652532
|VIRIN:
|260430-A-XB412-1251
|Resolution:
|3072x4080
|Size:
|4.43 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Wilmington District commander visits Philpott Lake to assess landslide mitigation and powerhouse rehabilitation progress [Image 5 of 5], by Ernest Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.