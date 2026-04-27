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    USACE Wilmington District commander visits Philpott Lake to assess landslide mitigation and powerhouse rehabilitation progress [Image 1 of 5]

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    USACE Wilmington District commander visits Philpott Lake to assess landslide mitigation and powerhouse rehabilitation progress

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Ernest Henry 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District Commander Col. Brad Morgan, left, joins project team members including Michael Stewart, construction representative for the landslide mitigation project, Tyer Carter, power project manager, Steve Jones, chief of hydropower, and Daniel Brown, chief of operations, as they assess progress on the Philpott Dam landslide mitigation project in Virginia, April 2026. Crews are removing material to reach stable rock while a crane lifts debris, with a secant pile wall visible in the background. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 21:43
    Photo ID: 9652532
    VIRIN: 260430-A-XB412-1251
    Resolution: 3072x4080
    Size: 4.43 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USACE Wilmington District commander visits Philpott Lake to assess landslide mitigation and powerhouse rehabilitation progress [Image 5 of 5], by Ernest Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USACE Wilmington District commander visits Philpott Lake to assess landslide mitigation and powerhouse rehabilitation progress
    USACE Wilmington District commander visits Philpott Lake to assess landslide mitigation and powerhouse rehabilitation progress
    USACE Wilmington District commander visits Philpott Lake to assess landslide mitigation and powerhouse rehabilitation progress
    USACE Wilmington District commander visits Philpott Lake to assess landslide mitigation and powerhouse rehabilitation progress
    USACE Wilmington District commander visits Philpott Lake to assess landslide mitigation and powerhouse rehabilitation progress

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    USACE, Hydropower, Infrastructure, Engineering, Dam Safety, Civil Works

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