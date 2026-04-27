Osan Hosts K-Culture Day to Celebrate Korean Culture and Partnership

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U.S. service members, Republic of Korea service members, and their families attend the K-Culture Day event at Osan Air Base, ROK, April 30, 2026. K-Culture Day encouraged service members and their families to engage with Korean culture while strengthening connections across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)