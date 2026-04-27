U.S. service members, Republic of Korea service members, and their families attend the K-Culture Day event at Osan Air Base, ROK, April 30, 2026. K-Culture Day encouraged service members and their families to engage with Korean culture while strengthening connections across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 03:12
|Photo ID:
|9649977
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-SA893-1089
|Resolution:
|5796x3260
|Size:
|4.69 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Osan Hosts K-Culture Day to Celebrate Korean Culture and Partnership [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Osan Hosts K-Culture Day to Celebrate Korean Culture and Partnership
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