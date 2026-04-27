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    Osan Hosts K-Culture Day to Celebrate Korean Culture and Partnership [Image 5 of 5]

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    Osan Hosts K-Culture Day to Celebrate Korean Culture and Partnership

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. service members, Republic of Korea service members, and their families attend the K-Culture Day event at Osan Air Base, ROK, April 30, 2026. K-Culture Day encouraged service members and their families to engage with Korean culture while strengthening connections across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 03:12
    Photo ID: 9649977
    VIRIN: 260430-F-SA893-1089
    Resolution: 5796x3260
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Osan Hosts K-Culture Day to Celebrate Korean Culture and Partnership [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Osan Hosts K-Culture Day to Celebrate Korean Culture and Partnership
    Osan Hosts K-Culture Day to Celebrate Korean Culture and Partnership
    Osan Hosts K-Culture Day to Celebrate Korean Culture and Partnership
    Osan Hosts K-Culture Day to Celebrate Korean Culture and Partnership
    Osan Hosts K-Culture Day to Celebrate Korean Culture and Partnership

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    Osan Hosts K-Culture Day to Celebrate Korean Culture and Partnership

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    Osan AB
    51st Fighter Wing
    USROK Alliance
    K-Culture Day

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