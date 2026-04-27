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    Osan Hosts K-Culture Day to Celebrate Korean Culture and Partnership [Image 3 of 5]

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    Osan Hosts K-Culture Day to Celebrate Korean Culture and Partnership

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A Republic of Korea airman instructs a child during the K-Culture Day event at Osan Air Base, ROK, April 30, 2026. The event featured traditional Korean performances, hands-on activities and cultural experiences designed for all ages. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 03:12
    Photo ID: 9649975
    VIRIN: 260430-F-SA893-1064
    Resolution: 5075x2855
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Osan Hosts K-Culture Day to Celebrate Korean Culture and Partnership [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Osan Hosts K-Culture Day to Celebrate Korean Culture and Partnership
    Osan Hosts K-Culture Day to Celebrate Korean Culture and Partnership
    Osan Hosts K-Culture Day to Celebrate Korean Culture and Partnership
    Osan Hosts K-Culture Day to Celebrate Korean Culture and Partnership
    Osan Hosts K-Culture Day to Celebrate Korean Culture and Partnership

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    Osan Hosts K-Culture Day to Celebrate Korean Culture and Partnership

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    Osan AB
    51st Fighter Wing
    USROK Alliance
    K-Culture Day

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