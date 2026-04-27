Osan Hosts K-Culture Day to Celebrate Korean Culture and Partnership

Photo By Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing participate in the K-Culture Day event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 30, 2026. K-Culture Day highlighted the strength of the U.S.–ROK alliance by fostering cultural exchange and mutual understanding across the Osan community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing participate in the K-Culture Day event...... read more read more

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea — U.S. and Republic of Korea service members and their families attended K-Culture Day at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 30, 2026. The event, held under the theme “Stronger Together through K-Culture,” brought the base community together to experience Korean culture through interactive activities, food and performances.

K-Culture Day was organized in partnership between U.S. and ROK units, highlighting the strength of the alliance beyond daily operations. The event provided an opportunity for service members and families to engage with one another in a setting focused on cultural exchange and shared experiences.

“K-Culture Day is a chance to share and experience Korean culture while showing how strong the ROK-U.S. relationship is as we spend time together outside of the normal workday,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Megan Nobuoka, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron sortie generation officer in charge.

Attendees participated in a variety of hands-on activities designed to showcase traditional Korean culture. Experiences included trying on hanbok, participating in folk games and exploring traditional arts and crafts.

A dedicated “K-Food” zone offered a selection of Korean dishes, giving attendees the chance to experience local cuisine in a convenient, on-base setting. The event also featured a picnic area where families could gather and enjoy the day together.

Live performances throughout the event highlighted both traditional and modern elements of Korean culture. Demonstrations included taekwondo, traditional percussion performances and K-pop showcases that drew crowds across the installation.

“Culture has a unique power to create connections across differences, and the bonds formed through shared experiences build the foundation of trust that strengthens the alliance,” said Republic of Korea Air Force Maj. Soohyoung Lee, Air Force Operations Center combined policy officer.

K-Culture Day emphasized the importance of building relationships beyond the mission by encouraging interaction between U.S. and ROK personnel and their families. Through continued collaboration and engagement, the event highlighted the value of cultural exchange in strengthening the U.S.–ROK alliance and reinforcing readiness at Osan Air Base.