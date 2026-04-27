Osan Hosts K-Culture Day to Celebrate Korean Culture and Partnership

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Members from the local community perform a traditional Korean dance during the K-Culture Day event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 30, 2026. K-Culture Day highlighted the strength of the U.S.–ROK alliance by fostering cultural exchange and mutual understanding across the Osan community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)