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    Osan Hosts K-Culture Day to Celebrate Korean Culture and Partnership [Image 4 of 5]

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    Osan Hosts K-Culture Day to Celebrate Korean Culture and Partnership

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Members from the local community perform a traditional Korean dance during the K-Culture Day event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 30, 2026. K-Culture Day highlighted the strength of the U.S.–ROK alliance by fostering cultural exchange and mutual understanding across the Osan community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 03:12
    Photo ID: 9649976
    VIRIN: 260430-F-SA893-1079
    Resolution: 5838x3284
    Size: 4.35 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Osan Hosts K-Culture Day to Celebrate Korean Culture and Partnership [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Osan Hosts K-Culture Day to Celebrate Korean Culture and Partnership
    Osan Hosts K-Culture Day to Celebrate Korean Culture and Partnership
    Osan Hosts K-Culture Day to Celebrate Korean Culture and Partnership
    Osan Hosts K-Culture Day to Celebrate Korean Culture and Partnership
    Osan Hosts K-Culture Day to Celebrate Korean Culture and Partnership

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    Osan Hosts K-Culture Day to Celebrate Korean Culture and Partnership

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    Osan AB
    51st Fighter Wing
    USROK Alliance
    K-Culture Day

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