Members from the local community perform a traditional Korean dance during the K-Culture Day event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 30, 2026. K-Culture Day highlighted the strength of the U.S.–ROK alliance by fostering cultural exchange and mutual understanding across the Osan community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 03:12
|Photo ID:
|9649976
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-SA893-1079
|Resolution:
|5838x3284
|Size:
|4.35 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Osan Hosts K-Culture Day to Celebrate Korean Culture and Partnership [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Osan Hosts K-Culture Day to Celebrate Korean Culture and Partnership
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