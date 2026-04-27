Republic of Korea airmen participate in the K-Culture Day event at Osan Air Base, ROK, April 30, 2026. The event brought the Osan community together to build relationships beyond the mission through shared cultural experiences. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 03:12
|Photo ID:
|9649974
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-SA893-1020
|Resolution:
|6048x3402
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Osan Hosts K-Culture Day to Celebrate Korean Culture and Partnership [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Osan Hosts K-Culture Day to Celebrate Korean Culture and Partnership
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