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    Coin Presentation [Image 4 of 4]

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    Coin Presentation

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    PHOENIX – Los Angeles District Commander Col. Andrew Baker and the American Indian Chamber Education Fund APEX Accelerator Program Manager Venessa Gleich, pose during a coin presentation during the spring Business Opportunities Open House, or BOOH, March 18 at the Midtown Hilton Garden Inn in Phoenix. During the BOOH, more than 350 business owners met with the district’s division chiefs, program and project managers. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, USACE PAO)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 18:29
    Photo ID: 9649173
    VIRIN: 260318-A-RY318-1007
    Resolution: 3361x5042
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Coin Presentation [Image 4 of 4], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Procurement Analyst
    Leaders
    The Participants
    Coin Presentation

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    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    District hosts Business Opportunities Open House

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    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Los Angeles District
    SPL
    SPLBOOH

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