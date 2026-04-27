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PHOENIX – Los Angeles District Commander Col. Andrew Baker and the American Indian Chamber Education Fund APEX Accelerator Program Manager Venessa Gleich, pose during a coin presentation during the spring Business Opportunities Open House, or BOOH, March 18 at the Midtown Hilton Garden Inn in Phoenix. During the BOOH, more than 350 business owners met with the district’s division chiefs, program and project managers. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, USACE PAO)