PHOENIX – Los Angeles District Commander Col. Andrew Baker and the American Indian Chamber Education Fund APEX Accelerator Program Manager Venessa Gleich, pose during a coin presentation during the spring Business Opportunities Open House, or BOOH, March 18 at the Midtown Hilton Garden Inn in Phoenix. During the BOOH, more than 350 business owners met with the district’s division chiefs, program and project managers. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, USACE PAO)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 18:29
|Photo ID:
|9649173
|VIRIN:
|260318-A-RY318-1007
|Resolution:
|3361x5042
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coin Presentation [Image 4 of 4], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
District hosts Business Opportunities Open House
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