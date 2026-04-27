The Participants

PHOENIX – More than 350 participants attended the spring Business Opportunities Open House March 18 at the Midtown Hilton Garden Inn in Phoenix. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District hosts the Business Opportunities Open House semi-annually in the spring and fall. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 18:29
|Photo ID:
|9649164
|VIRIN:
|260318-A-RY318-1005
|Resolution:
|5257x3505
|Size:
|5.05 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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District hosts Business Opportunities Open House
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