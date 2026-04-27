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    The Participants [Image 3 of 4]

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    The Participants

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    PHOENIX – More than 350 participants attended the spring Business Opportunities Open House March 18 at the Midtown Hilton Garden Inn in Phoenix. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District hosts the Business Opportunities Open House semi-annually in the spring and fall. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 18:29
    Photo ID: 9649164
    VIRIN: 260318-A-RY318-1005
    Resolution: 5257x3505
    Size: 5.05 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Participants [Image 4 of 4], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District, SPL, SPLBOOH

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