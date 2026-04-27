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    Leaders [Image 2 of 4]

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    Leaders

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    PHOENIX – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District’s Justin Gay, construction management branch chief; Claudia Garcia, a program manager, and Richard Fontanilla, an area engineer, pose for a photo after greeting participants at the Business Opportunities Open House March 18 at the Midtown Hilton Garden Inn in Phoenix. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 18:29
    Photo ID: 9649161
    VIRIN: 260318-A-RY318-1003
    Resolution: 4881x3254
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Leaders [Image 4 of 4], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Procurement Analyst
    Leaders
    The Participants
    Coin Presentation

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    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    District hosts Business Opportunities Open House

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    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District, SPL, SPLBOOH

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