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PHOENIX – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District’s Justin Gay, construction management branch chief; Claudia Garcia, a program manager, and Richard Fontanilla, an area engineer, pose for a photo after greeting participants at the Business Opportunities Open House March 18 at the Midtown Hilton Garden Inn in Phoenix. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO)