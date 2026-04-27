PHOENIX – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District’s Justin Gay, construction management branch chief; Claudia Garcia, a program manager, and Richard Fontanilla, an area engineer, pose for a photo after greeting participants at the Business Opportunities Open House March 18 at the Midtown Hilton Garden Inn in Phoenix. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 18:29
|Photo ID:
|9649161
|VIRIN:
|260318-A-RY318-1003
|Resolution:
|4881x3254
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leaders [Image 4 of 4], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
District hosts Business Opportunities Open House
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