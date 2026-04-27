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    Procurement Analyst [Image 1 of 4]

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    Procurement Analyst

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    PHOENIX – Kinya “Roger” Minami, a procurement analyst with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District, poses for a photo following his opening address at the Business Opportunities Open House March 18 at the Midtown Hilton Garden Inn in Phoenix. Small businesses represented more than 90 percent of the participants. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 18:29
    Photo ID: 9649149
    VIRIN: 260318-A-RY318-1001
    Resolution: 4122x2748
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Procurement Analyst [Image 4 of 4], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Procurement Analyst
    Leaders
    The Participants
    Coin Presentation

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    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    District hosts Business Opportunities Open House

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    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District, SPL, SPLBOOH,

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