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PHOENIX – Kinya “Roger” Minami, a procurement analyst with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District, poses for a photo following his opening address at the Business Opportunities Open House March 18 at the Midtown Hilton Garden Inn in Phoenix. Small businesses represented more than 90 percent of the participants. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO)