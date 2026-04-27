PHOENIX – Kinya “Roger” Minami, a procurement analyst with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District, poses for a photo following his opening address at the Business Opportunities Open House March 18 at the Midtown Hilton Garden Inn in Phoenix. Small businesses represented more than 90 percent of the participants. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 18:29
|Photo ID:
|9649149
|VIRIN:
|260318-A-RY318-1001
|Resolution:
|4122x2748
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Procurement Analyst [Image 4 of 4], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
District hosts Business Opportunities Open House
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