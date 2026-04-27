U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kenny Jones, Science and Technology Director, Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory, speaks during an autonomous systems presentation during Modern Day Marine at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C., April 29, 2026. Modern Day Marine is the largest military equipment, systems, and technology exposition exclusively focusing on the needs of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Magdalena Tochimani-Fuentes)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 18:29
|Photo ID:
|9649138
|VIRIN:
|260429-M-LV993-1297
|Resolution:
|5016x3344
|Size:
|4.21 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CD&I Participates At Modern Day Marine Day 2 [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Magdalena Tochimani-Fuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.