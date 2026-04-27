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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Scotty Black, Senior Technical M&S and AI Advisor, Wargaming Division, Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory, speaks during a wargaming division capability overview presentation during Modern Day Marine at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C., April 29, 2026. Modern Day Marine is the largest military equipment, systems, and technology exposition exclusively focusing on the needs of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Magdalena Tochimani-Fuentes)