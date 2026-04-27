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    CD&I Participates At Modern Day Marine Day 2 [Image 1 of 6]

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    CD&amp;I Participates At Modern Day Marine Day 2

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Magdalena Tochimani-Fuentes 

    Marine Corps Combat Development and Integration

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Charles Anklam, Wargaming Division Director, Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory, speaks during a wargaming division capability overview presentation during Modern Day Marine at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C., April 29, 2026. Modern Day Marine is the largest military equipment, systems, and technology exposition exclusively focusing on the needs of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Magdalena Tochimani-Fuentes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 18:31
    Photo ID: 9649131
    VIRIN: 260429-M-LV993-1003
    Resolution: 4942x3295
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CD&I Participates At Modern Day Marine Day 2 [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Magdalena Tochimani-Fuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CD&amp;I Participates At Modern Day Marine Day 2
    CD&amp;I Participates At Modern Day Marine Day 2
    CD&amp;I Participates At Modern Day Marine Day 2
    CD&amp;I Participates At Modern Day Marine Day 2
    CD&amp;I Participates At Modern Day Marine Day 2
    CD&amp;I Participates At Modern Day Marine Day 2

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    Innovation
    Combat Development and Integration
    Modern Day Marine
    USMC
    Technology
    UAS

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