U.S. Marine Corps Col. Charles Anklam, Wargaming Division Director, Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory, speaks during a wargaming division capability overview presentation during Modern Day Marine at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C., April 29, 2026. Modern Day Marine is the largest military equipment, systems, and technology exposition exclusively focusing on the needs of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Magdalena Tochimani-Fuentes)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 18:31
|Photo ID:
|9649131
|VIRIN:
|260429-M-LV993-1003
|Resolution:
|4942x3295
|Size:
|4.69 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CD&I Participates At Modern Day Marine Day 2 [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Magdalena Tochimani-Fuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.