Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Eric E. Austin, right, the commanding general of Marine Corps Combat Development Command and deputy commandant for Combat Development and Integration, Portfolio Acquisition Executive, Marine Corps, speaks beside Lt. Gen. Jay M. Bargeron, the Director of Strategic Planning and Policy, during a panel discussion during Modern Day Marine at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C., April 29, 2026. Modern Day Marine is the largest military equipment, systems, and technology exposition exclusively focusing on the needs of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Magdalena Tochimani-Fuentes)