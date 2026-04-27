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From left, U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Skillman, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations, Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Bobbi Schea, Commanding General, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command, Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Jay M. Bargeron, the Director of Strategic Planning and Lt. Gen. Eric E. Austin, the commanding general of Marine Corps Combat Development Command and deputy commandant for Combat Development and Integration, Portfolio Acquisition Executive, Marine Corps, all speak during a panel discussion during Modern Day Marine at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C., April 29, 2026. Modern Day Marine is the largest military equipment, systems, and technology exposition exclusively focusing on the needs of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Magdalena Tochimani-Fuentes)