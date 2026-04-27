Fort Hood EMS Training Officer Capt. Christopher Lee provides scenario information as FLFD Firefighter Colton Lopez, center, determines what protocols to use for the patient, portrayed by Lt. Dylan Honeycut, and observed by Firefighter Jeff Urbanek, during BLS training April 21, 2026, at Fire Station No. 2 at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 12:17
|Photo ID:
|9648335
|VIRIN:
|260429-A-GL610-7995
|Resolution:
|1600x1068
|Size:
|710.53 KB
|Location:
|KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Leavenworth transitions to in-house emergency medical service [Image 6 of 6], by Prudence Siebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.