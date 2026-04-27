Fort Leavenworth transitions to in-house emergency medical service

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Fort Hood EMS Training Officer Capt. Christopher Lee provides scenario information as FLFD Firefighter Colton Lopez, center, determines what protocols to use for the patient, portrayed by Lt. Dylan Honeycut, and observed by Firefighter Jeff Urbanek, during BLS training April 21, 2026, at Fire Station No. 2 at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp