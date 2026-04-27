A dedicated emergency medical service with ambulance transport capability stands up May 1, 2026, on Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. The in-house EMS will be staffed by Fort Leavenworth Fire and Emergency Services firefighters who have emergency medical technician certification until an EMS contract service begins in about a month. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 12:17
|Photo ID:
|9648330
|VIRIN:
|260429-A-GL610-8435
|Resolution:
|1134x1600
|Size:
|740.11 KB
|Location:
|KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Leavenworth transitions to in-house emergency medical service [Image 6 of 6], by Prudence Siebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.