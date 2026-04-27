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    Fort Leavenworth transitions to in-house emergency medical service [Image 4 of 6]

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    Fort Leavenworth transitions to in-house emergency medical service

    KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Prudence Siebert 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth

    A dedicated emergency medical service with ambulance transport capability stands up May 1, 2026, on Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. The in-house EMS will be staffed by Fort Leavenworth Fire and Emergency Services firefighters who have emergency medical technician certification until an EMS contract service begins in about a month. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 12:17
    Photo ID: 9648330
    VIRIN: 260429-A-GL610-8435
    Resolution: 1134x1600
    Size: 740.11 KB
    Location: KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Leavenworth transitions to in-house emergency medical service [Image 6 of 6], by Prudence Siebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Leavenworth transitions to in-house emergency medical service
    Fort Leavenworth transitions to in-house emergency medical service

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