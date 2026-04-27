Fort Leavenworth transitions to in-house emergency medical service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A dedicated emergency medical service with ambulance transport capability stands up May 1, 2026, on Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. The in-house EMS will be staffed by Fort Leavenworth Fire and Emergency Services firefighters who have emergency medical technician certification until an EMS contract service begins in about a month. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp