Fort Leavenworth transitions to in-house emergency medical service

Fort Hood Emergency Medical Service Paramedic Holly Galiana discusses a scenario with Fort Leavenworth Fire and Emergency Services Lt. Nick Egan, Capt. Chris Coughlin and Capt. Bryant Hall during basic life support training for the Fort Leavenworth Fire Department April 21, 2026, at Fire Station No. 2 at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Photos by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 12:17
|Photo ID:
|9648331
|VIRIN:
|260429-A-GL610-9629
|Resolution:
|1600x1068
|Size:
|735.31 KB
|Location:
|KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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