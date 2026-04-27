Fort Leavenworth transitions to in-house emergency medical service

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Fort Hood Emergency Medical Service Paramedic Holly Galiana discusses a scenario with Fort Leavenworth Fire and Emergency Services Lt. Nick Egan, Capt. Chris Coughlin and Capt. Bryant Hall during basic life support training for the Fort Leavenworth Fire Department April 21, 2026, at Fire Station No. 2 at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Photos by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp