Fort Leavenworth transitions to in-house emergency medical service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fort Leavenworth Fire and Emergency Services Firefighter Colton Lopez, left, and Lt. Dylan Honeycut, right, work through a scenario, with Lt. C.J. Hare portraying the patient, as Fort Hood EMS Training Officer Capt. Christopher Lee provides information relevant to the accident scenario during basic life support training April 21, 2026, at Fire Station No. 2 at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Currently, 17 Fort Leavenworth Fire Department firefighters are fully credentialed as emergency medical technicians and are ready to assume responsibility of post's Emergency Medical Services, including ambulance transports, until a contract service begins in about a month. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp