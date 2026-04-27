Fort Leavenworth transitions to in-house emergency medical service

Fort Leavenworth Director of Emergency Services Lt. Col. Anthony Douglass talks with basic life support instructors from the Fort Hood (Texas) Emergency Medical Service and Fort Leavenworth Fire and Emergency Services firefighters after their BLS/emergency medical technician training April 23, 2026, at Fire Station No. 2 at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 12:17
|Photo ID:
|9648333
|VIRIN:
|260429-A-GL610-6032
|Resolution:
|1600x1068
|Size:
|773.07 KB
|Location:
|KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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