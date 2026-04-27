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    Fort Leavenworth transitions to in-house emergency medical service [Image 1 of 6]

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    Fort Leavenworth transitions to in-house emergency medical service

    KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Prudence Siebert 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth

    Fort Leavenworth Director of Emergency Services Lt. Col. Anthony Douglass talks with basic life support instructors from the Fort Hood (Texas) Emergency Medical Service and Fort Leavenworth Fire and Emergency Services firefighters after their BLS/emergency medical technician training April 23, 2026, at Fire Station No. 2 at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 12:17
    Photo ID: 9648333
    VIRIN: 260429-A-GL610-6032
    Resolution: 1600x1068
    Size: 773.07 KB
    Location: KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Leavenworth transitions to in-house emergency medical service [Image 6 of 6], by Prudence Siebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Leavenworth transitions to in-house emergency medical service
    Fort Leavenworth transitions to in-house emergency medical service
    Fort Leavenworth transitions to in-house emergency medical service
    Fort Leavenworth transitions to in-house emergency medical service
    Fort Leavenworth transitions to in-house emergency medical service
    Fort Leavenworth transitions to in-house emergency medical service

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