U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Brett Ruehter, Drum Major for the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island Marine Band, directs the formation during the Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade on Apr. 26, 2026. The Parris Island Marine Band performed musical numbers alongside local organizations and performers for Louisville residents celebrating the Kentucky Derby. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 14:30
|Photo ID:
|9646351
|VIRIN:
|260426-M-FF476-1798
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|5.72 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade [Image 16 of 16], by LCpl Jacob Claudell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.