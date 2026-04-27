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    Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade [Image 11 of 16]

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    Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marines with the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island Marine Band, march through the streets of Louisville, KY., during the Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade on Apr. 26, 2026. The Parris Island Marine Band performed musical numbers alongside local organizations and performers for Louisville residents celebrating the Kentucky Derby. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 14:30
    Photo ID: 9646336
    VIRIN: 260426-M-FF476-1515
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 5.06 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade [Image 16 of 16], by LCpl Jacob Claudell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade
    Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade
    Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade
    Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade
    Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade
    Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade
    Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade
    Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade
    Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade
    Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade
    Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade
    Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade
    Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade
    Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade

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    Parris Island
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    MCRDPI
    band
    kentucky
    parade

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