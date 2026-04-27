Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Brett Ruehter, Drum Major for the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island Marine Band, directs the formation during the Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade on Apr. 26, 2026. The Parris Island Marine Band performed musical numbers alongside local organizations and performers for Louisville residents celebrating the Kentucky Derby. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell)