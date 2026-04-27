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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Greyson Winn, a tuba player with the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island Marine Band, plays while marching in formation during the Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade on Apr. 26, 2026. The Parris Island Marine Band performed musical numbers alongside local organizations and performers for Louisville residents celebrating the Kentucky Derby. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell)