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U.S. Marines with the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island Marine Band, march through the streets of Louisville, KY., during the Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade on Apr. 26, 2026. The Parris Island Marine Band performed musical numbers alongside local organizations and performers for Louisville residents celebrating the Kentucky Derby. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell)