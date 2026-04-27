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    USASAC hosts Greek delegation to discuss FMS [Image 4 of 4]

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    USASAC hosts Greek delegation to discuss FMS

    UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Tim Hanson  

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    The U.S. Army Security Assistance Command hosted Maj. Gen. Eleftherios Oikonomou, director of Hellenic Army Aviation, Greece, and a delegation at its headquarters on Redstone Arsenal, Ala., April 22-23. The Greek delegation received platform overviews from agencies including TACOM, JMC, AMCOM and the Security Assistance Management Directorates. Briefings covered quantity and delivery status, as well as the availability of systems and products throughout Greece’s Foreign Military Sales portfolio. USASAC’s mission is to deliver Army capabilities, strengthen partnerships and support global security through security assistance and cooperation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 09:47
    Photo ID: 9645208
    VIRIN: 260422-A-IK167-1004
    Resolution: 5748x3391
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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