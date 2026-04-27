USASAC hosts Greek delegation to discuss FMS

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The U.S. Army Security Assistance Command hosted Maj. Gen. Eleftherios Oikonomou, director of Hellenic Army Aviation, Greece, and a delegation at its headquarters on Redstone Arsenal, Ala., April 22-23. The Greek delegation received platform overviews from agencies including TACOM, JMC, AMCOM and the Security Assistance Management Directorates. Briefings covered quantity and delivery status, as well as the availability of systems and products throughout Greece’s Foreign Military Sales portfolio. USASAC’s mission is to deliver Army capabilities, strengthen partnerships and support global security through security assistance and cooperation.