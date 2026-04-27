USASAC hosts Greek delegation for FMS talks

Maj. Gen. Eleftherios Oikonomou (center right), director of Hellenic Army Aviation, Greece, and a delegation received briefings during a Foreign Military Sales portfolio review at the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command headquarters on Redstone Arsenal, Ala., April 22-23. The Greek delegation received platform overviews from agencies including TACOM, JMC, AMCOM and the Security Assistance Management Directorates.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 09:47
|Photo ID:
|9645204
|VIRIN:
|260422-A-IK167-1002
|Resolution:
|5358x3251
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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