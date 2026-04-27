USASAC hosts Greek delegation for FMS talks

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Maj. Gen. Eleftherios Oikonomou (center right), director of Hellenic Army Aviation, Greece, and a delegation received briefings during a Foreign Military Sales portfolio review at the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command headquarters on Redstone Arsenal, Ala., April 22-23. The Greek delegation received platform overviews from agencies including TACOM, JMC, AMCOM and the Security Assistance Management Directorates.