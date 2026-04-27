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    USASAC hosts Greek delegation to discuss FMS [Image 3 of 4]

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    USASAC hosts Greek delegation to discuss FMS

    UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Tim Hanson  

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    Fred Heaggans, deputy director for EUCOM/AFRICOM regional operations at the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command, discusses with Maj. Gen. Eleftherios Oikonomou, director of Hellenic Army Aviation, during a briefing at USASAC headquarters on Redstone Arsenal, Ala., April 22. Oikonomou led a Greek delegation that received platform overviews from agencies including TACOM, JMC, AMCOM and the Security Assistance Management Directorates during the two-day event.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 09:47
    Photo ID: 9645207
    VIRIN: 260422-A-IK167-1003
    Resolution: 3463x2304
    Size: 946.92 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USASAC hosts Greek delegation to discuss FMS [Image 4 of 4], by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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