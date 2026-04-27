USASAC hosts Greek delegation to discuss FMS

Fred Heaggans, deputy director for EUCOM/AFRICOM regional operations at the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command, discusses with Maj. Gen. Eleftherios Oikonomou, director of Hellenic Army Aviation, during a briefing at USASAC headquarters on Redstone Arsenal, Ala., April 22. Oikonomou led a Greek delegation that received platform overviews from agencies including TACOM, JMC, AMCOM and the Security Assistance Management Directorates during the two-day event.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 09:47
|Photo ID:
|9645207
|VIRIN:
|260422-A-IK167-1003
|Resolution:
|3463x2304
|Size:
|946.92 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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