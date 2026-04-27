USASAC hosts Greek delegation to discuss FMS

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Fred Heaggans, deputy director for EUCOM/AFRICOM regional operations at the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command, discusses with Maj. Gen. Eleftherios Oikonomou, director of Hellenic Army Aviation, during a briefing at USASAC headquarters on Redstone Arsenal, Ala., April 22. Oikonomou led a Greek delegation that received platform overviews from agencies including TACOM, JMC, AMCOM and the Security Assistance Management Directorates during the two-day event.