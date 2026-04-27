USASAC hosts Greek delegation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brian Driggers, acting deputy to the commanding general of the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command, greets Maj. Gen. Eleftherios Oikonomou, director of Hellenic Army Aviation, Greece, outside USASAC headquarters on Redstone Arsenal, Ala., April 22. Oikonomou and a delegation from Greece received briefings on platform overviews, including quantity and delivery status, as well as the availability of systems and products throughout Greece’s Foreign Military Sales portfolio.