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    USASAC hosts Greek delegation [Image 1 of 4]

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    USASAC hosts Greek delegation

    UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Tim Hanson  

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    Brian Driggers, acting deputy to the commanding general of the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command, greets Maj. Gen. Eleftherios Oikonomou, director of Hellenic Army Aviation, Greece, outside USASAC headquarters on Redstone Arsenal, Ala., April 22. Oikonomou and a delegation from Greece received briefings on platform overviews, including quantity and delivery status, as well as the availability of systems and products throughout Greece’s Foreign Military Sales portfolio.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 09:47
    Photo ID: 9645199
    VIRIN: 260422-A-IK167-1001
    Resolution: 3472x3608
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USASAC hosts Greek delegation [Image 4 of 4], by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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