USASAC hosts Greek delegation

Brian Driggers, acting deputy to the commanding general of the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command, greets Maj. Gen. Eleftherios Oikonomou, director of Hellenic Army Aviation, Greece, outside USASAC headquarters on Redstone Arsenal, Ala., April 22. Oikonomou and a delegation from Greece received briefings on platform overviews, including quantity and delivery status, as well as the availability of systems and products throughout Greece’s Foreign Military Sales portfolio.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 09:47
|Photo ID:
|9645199
|VIRIN:
|260422-A-IK167-1001
|Resolution:
|3472x3608
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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