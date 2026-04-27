Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Sailors conduct casualty evacuation drill

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U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Jade White, a hospital corpsman assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 5, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, holds a simulated casualty steady while taking off in an MV-22B Osprey while conducting a casualty evacuation exercise during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Palawan, Philippines, April 25, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. White is a native of Utah. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Caleb Goodwin)