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    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Sailors conduct casualty evacuation drill [Image 6 of 8]

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    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Sailors conduct casualty evacuation drill

    PALAWAN, PHILIPPINES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Caleb Goodwin 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Navy hospital corpsmen with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, escort a casualty to board an MV-22B Osprey while conducting a casualty evacuation drill during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Palawan, Philippines, April 25, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Caleb Goodwin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 05:11
    Photo ID: 9644760
    VIRIN: 260425-M-GL456-1345
    Resolution: 7812x5211
    Size: 11.93 MB
    Location: PALAWAN, PH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Sailors conduct casualty evacuation drill [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Caleb Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Sailors conduct casualty evacuation drill
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Sailors conduct casualty evacuation drill
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Sailors conduct casualty evacuation drill
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Sailors conduct casualty evacuation drill
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Sailors conduct casualty evacuation drill
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Sailors conduct casualty evacuation drill
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Sailors conduct casualty evacuation drill
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Sailors conduct casualty evacuation drill

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