Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Sailors conduct casualty evacuation drill

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U.S. Navy hospital corpsmen with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, assess the vitals of a simulated casualty, while conducting a casualty evacuation drill as service members of the Australian Defence Force observe during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Palawan, Philippines, April 25, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Caleb Goodwin)