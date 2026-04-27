Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Sailors conduct casualty evacuation drill

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U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Chatman, a nurse corps officer assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 5, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, adjusts the straps used to secure a simulated casualty to an emergency rescue stretcher while conducting a casualty evacuation drill during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Palawan, Philippines, April 25, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. Chatman is a native of Washington. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Caleb Goodwin)