Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Sailors conduct casualty evacuation drill

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U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dominik Rodenius, an anti-tank missile gunner assigned to 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, runs with an emergency rescue stretcher while conducting a casualty evacuation drill during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Palawan, Philippines, April 25, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. Rodenius is a native of Tennessee. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Caleb Goodwin)