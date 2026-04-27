477th Inland Cargo Transportation Company stages equipment at Philippine seaport for the first time

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A U.S. Army Reserve Kalmar TRA240 Rough Terrain Container Handler assigned to the 477th Inland Cargo Transportation Company, 385th Transportation Battalion, 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, is secured in the cargo deck aboard the MV Cape Horn (T-AKR-5068) at the Port of Tacoma, Washington, as part of forward positioning efforts in the Indo-Pacific region, Feb. 4, 2026. The 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command is headquartered in Marysville, Washington, and is regionally aligned to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, providing logistical and sustainment support across seven western states and the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. India Hunter)