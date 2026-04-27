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    477th Inland Cargo Transportation Company stages equipment at Philippine seaport for the first time [Image 14 of 14]

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    477th Inland Cargo Transportation Company stages equipment at Philippine seaport for the first time

    MARYSVILLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Maj. India Hunter 

    364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    A U.S. Army Reserve Kalmar TRA240 Rough Terrain Container Handler assigned to the 477th Inland Cargo Transportation Company, 385th Transportation Battalion, 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, is secured in the cargo deck aboard the MV Cape Horn (T-AKR-5068) at the Port of Tacoma, Washington, as part of forward positioning efforts in the Indo-Pacific region, Feb. 4, 2026. The 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command is headquartered in Marysville, Washington, and is regionally aligned to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, providing logistical and sustainment support across seven western states and the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. India Hunter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 03:36
    Photo ID: 9644592
    VIRIN: 260204-A-TN729-2010
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: MARYSVILLE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 477th Inland Cargo Transportation Company stages equipment at Philippine seaport for the first time [Image 14 of 14], by MAJ India Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    477th Inland Cargo Transportation Company stages equipment at Philippine seaport for the first time
    477th Inland Cargo Transportation Company stages equipment at Philippine seaport for the first time
    477th Inland Cargo Transportation Company stages equipment at Philippine seaport for the first time
    477th Inland Cargo Transportation Company stages equipment at Philippine seaport for the first time
    477th Inland Cargo Transportation Company stages equipment at Philippine seaport for the first time
    477th Inland Cargo Transportation Company stages equipment at Philippine seaport for the first time
    477th Inland Cargo Transportation Company stages equipment at Philippine seaport for the first time
    477th Inland Cargo Transportation Company stages equipment at Philippine seaport for the first time
    477th Inland Cargo Transportation Company stages equipment at Philippine seaport for the first time
    477th Inland Cargo Transportation Company stages equipment at Philippine seaport for the first time
    477th Inland Cargo Transportation Company stages equipment at Philippine seaport for the first time
    477th Inland Cargo Transportation Company stages equipment at Philippine seaport for the first time
    477th Inland Cargo Transportation Company stages equipment at Philippine seaport for the first time
    477th Inland Cargo Transportation Company stages equipment at Philippine seaport for the first time

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    477th Inland Cargo Transportation Company stages equipment at Philippine seaport for the first time

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    TAGS

    364ESC
    79TSC
    477th ICTC
    USARC (Army Reserve)
    Indo-Pacific (INDOPACOM)
    Sustainment

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