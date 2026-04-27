477th Inland Cargo Transportation Company stages equipment at Philippine seaport for the first time

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Chief Warrant Officer 4 Tami Hatch, distribution management center mobility warrant officer, 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, speaks with Master Sgt. Matthew Squatrito, battalion senior maintenance supervisor, 385th Transportation Terminal Battalion, in the cargo deck of the MV Cape Horn (T-AKR-5068) at the Port of Tacoma, Washington, as equipment assigned to the 477th Inland Cargo Transportation Company is loaded aboard the vessel bound for the Indo-Pacific region, Feb. 4, 2026. The 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command is headquartered in Marysville, Washington, and is regionally aligned to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, providing logistical and sustainment support across seven western states and the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. India Hunter)