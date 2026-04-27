U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Campbell outside the cab of the Kalmar TRA240 Rough Terrain Container Handler, assisting with placement in the cargo deck of the MV Cape Horn (T-AKR-5068) at the Port of Tacoma, Washington, as equipment assigned to the 477th Inland Cargo Transportation Company is secured aboard the vessel bound for the Indo-Pacific region, Feb. 4, 2026. The 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command is headquartered in Marysville, Washington, and is regionally aligned to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, providing logistical and sustainment support across seven western states and the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. India Hunter)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 03:37
|Photo ID:
|9644590
|VIRIN:
|260204-A-TN729-2009
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|MARYSVILLE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 477th Inland Cargo Transportation Company stages equipment at Philippine seaport for the first time [Image 14 of 14], by MAJ India Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
477th Inland Cargo Transportation Company stages equipment at Philippine seaport for the first time
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