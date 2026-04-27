477th Inland Cargo Transportation Company stages equipment at Philippine seaport for the first time

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U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Campbell outside the cab of the Kalmar TRA240 Rough Terrain Container Handler, assisting with placement in the cargo deck of the MV Cape Horn (T-AKR-5068) at the Port of Tacoma, Washington, as equipment assigned to the 477th Inland Cargo Transportation Company is secured aboard the vessel bound for the Indo-Pacific region, Feb. 4, 2026. The 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command is headquartered in Marysville, Washington, and is regionally aligned to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, providing logistical and sustainment support across seven western states and the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. India Hunter)