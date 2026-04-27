U.S. Army Reserve Master Sgt. Matthew Squatrito, battalion senior maintenance supervisor, 385th Transportation Terminal Battalion, speaks with Chief Warrant Officer 4 Tami Hatch, distribution management center mobility warrant officer, 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, in the cargo deck of the MV Cape Horn (T-AKR-5068) at the Port of Tacoma, Washington, as equipment assigned to the 477th Inland Cargo Transportation Company is loaded aboard the vessel bound for the Indo-Pacific region, Feb. 4, 2026. The 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command is headquartered in Marysville, Washington, and is regionally aligned to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, providing logistical and sustainment support across seven western states and the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. India Hunter)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 03:38
|Photo ID:
|9644589
|VIRIN:
|260204-A-TN729-2008
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|MARYSVILLE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 477th Inland Cargo Transportation Company stages equipment at Philippine seaport for the first time [Image 14 of 14], by MAJ India Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
477th Inland Cargo Transportation Company stages equipment at Philippine seaport for the first time
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