477th Inland Cargo Transportation Company stages equipment at Philippine seaport for the first time

Photo By Maj. India Hunter | A U.S. Army Reserve Kalmar TRA240 Rough Terrain Container Handler assigned to the 477th Inland Cargo Transportation Company, 385th Transportation Terminal Battalion, 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, is driven aboard the MV Cape Horn (T-AKR-5068) at the Port of Tacoma, Washington, as part of forward positioning efforts in the Indo-Pacific region, Feb. 4, 2026. The 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command is headquartered in Marysville, Washington, and is regionally aligned to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, providing logistical and sustainment support across seven western states and the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. India Hunter) see less | View Image Page

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — At a seaport in the Philippines, a set of heavy-lift cargo-handling equipment sits ready for current missions, training exercises, and whatever comes next.

The 477th Inland Cargo Transportation Company, an Army Reserve unit in Marysville, Washington under the 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, recently forward positioned its material handling equipment, and more, at the Port of Agila in the Philippines as part of a broader strategy to strengthen American deterrence in the United States Indo-Pacific Command region. The move marks the first time in the history of the Army Reserve that equipment sets of this type have been forward positioned west of the International Date Line.

“Working closely with our allies and partners, this forward-positioned equipment is a significant step to improving U.S. deterrence efforts in the Indo-Pacific. The 364th ESC is proud to be a part of strengthening America's posture in the Indo-Pacific. Our Soldiers executed flawlessly, and the result is a more ready, more capable sustainment force in a region that matters enormously to our national security. I could not be more proud of what this team has accomplished,” said Brig. Gen. Matthew M. Cain, commanding general, 364th ESC.

The 477th ICTC is equipped with some of the Army's most capable seaport material handling equipment. At the core of its inventory are Kalmar TRA240 Rough Terrain Container Handlers, capable of lifting and stacking 20- and 40-foot shipping containers in austere port environments. Alongside those are enhanced container handling units and 10,000-pound forklifts. This is the kind of equipment that makes the difference between a functional logistics node and a bottleneck when supplies and vehicles need to move at scale.

"The forward positioning of 477th ICTC and 948th Seaport Operations Company equipment allows U.S. Army Reserve assets to be poised for early operational equipment requirements," said Lt. Col. Jeremy Fiesel, plans chief and lead forward positioning equipment planner for the 364th ESC.

In a conflict scenario, that distinction really matters. Seaports are critical to joint force sustainment in the Pacific. Getting cargo off ships and onto land routes quickly, under pressure, and in conditions that may be degraded requires purpose-built equipment operated by trained personnel. The 477th ICTC exists to provide that capability.

But the unit's value is not limited to wartime. In a humanitarian assistance scenario, the same machines that would offload military vehicles can just as readily move emergency food supplies, water, or disaster relief equipment. The dual-use nature of this equipment makes forward positioning it not only a military asset, but a potential tool of stability across the region.

Timing is deliberate. The focus is on “providing an aggressive forward posture that shows deterrence against China as they continue to build military capacity toward what is estimated to be a critical turning point in their capabilities in the spring of 2027," Fiesel said.

Deterrence, in this context, is not just about having forces in theater, but it is about having the right equipment in the right place before a crisis demands it. Shipping heavy cargo-handling equipment across the Pacific takes time and pre-positioning them removes that delay from the equation.

With their primary equipment set staged in the Philippines, Soldiers of the 477th ICTC will draw equipment from other inland cargo transportation companies and seaport operations companies for stateside training and exercises. In exchange, the 477th's forward-positioned equipment will be available for other units conducting training and operations in the region.

It is a sharing economy of military readiness built on the understanding that the equipment's value is maximized when it is accessible to the units that need it most, whether that is the 477th ICTC training on its own equipment in the Philippines or an adjacent unit leveraging pre-positioned assets for a regional exercise. Units operating in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility will be prioritized for access to the equipment, keeping it in active use and ensuring readiness standards are maintained.

The 948th SPOC is executing a parallel forward positioning mission. Together, the two units represent the Army Reserve's initial contribution to a new forward positioning structure in the Pacific, and the first time USAR equipment has been pre-positioned in this region in the command's history.

The 477th ICTC and 948th SPOC will be prioritized for future overseas deployment training annual training missions in the Philippines — a deliberate effort to ensure Soldiers continue to train on their own equipment, maintaining proficiency on the very machines they would use in a real-world contingency.

"This initiative helps to cement the 364th's signature into the Indo-Pacific exercise support and operational plans," Fiesel said. "The 364th will continue to grow its connective tissue within the Pacific as a theater-aligned ESC to INDOPACOM."

The collaborative effort required to make this happen extends well beyond the 364th ESC and the 477th ICTC. Organizations that contributed to the mission include the Office of the Chief of Army Reserve; U.S. Army Reserve Command; the 79th Theater Sustainment Command; the 319th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary); the 385th Transportation Terminal Battalion; the 9th Mission Support Command; U.S. Army Pacific; I Corps; and the 593rd Corps Sustainment Command.

This mission represents more than a logistics achievement for the command. It is the beginning of a deeper, more permanent connection to the Indo-Pacific theater. What is being built here is not a cache of equipment at a foreign seaport. It is a relationship between the command, joint forces, allies and partners that define America's posture in the largest and one the most strategically consequential theaters in the world.