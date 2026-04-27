Pac Angel 26-3 Opening Prayer with Senior Leaders in Chuuk Micronesia

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President Wesley W. Simina of the Federated States of Micronesia, right, U.S. Air Force Col. Elizabeth Gibby, Senior Leader of Pacific Angel 26-3, center, and Lt. Governor Mekioshi William, left, walk to their seats during an opening prayer in Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, April 27, 2026. The Federated States of Micronesia is an integral partner to bolstering humanitarian efforts and regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Sidney Walters)