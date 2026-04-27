Pac Angel 26-3 Opening Prayer with Senior Leaders in Chuuk Micronesia

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Chuck Gomes, Pacific Angel 26-3 Mission Commander, left, walks with President Wesley W. Simina of Federated States of Micronesia during an opening prayer in Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, April 27, 2026. Pacific Angel is about building cooperation with our allies and partners coordinating response to real-world crises in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Sidney Walters)