President Wesley W. Simina of the Federated States of Micronesia gives remarks during an opening prayer in Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, April 27, 2026. The Federated States of Micronesia is an integral partner to bolstering humanitarian efforts and regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Sidney Walters)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 23:18
|Photo ID:
|9644363
|VIRIN:
|260427-F-JU074-1174
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.94 MB
|Location:
|FM
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pac Angel 26-3 Opening Prayer with Senior Leaders in Chuuk Micronesia [Image 7 of 7], by 1st Lt. Sidney Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.