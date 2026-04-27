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    Pac Angel 26-3 Opening Prayer with Senior Leaders in Chuuk Micronesia [Image 3 of 7]

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    Pac Angel 26-3 Opening Prayer with Senior Leaders in Chuuk Micronesia

    MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    04.26.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Sidney Walters 

    Pacific Air Forces

    President Wesley W. Simina of the Federated States of Micronesia, center, U.S. Air Force Col. Elizabeth Gibby, Senior Leader of Pacific Angel 26-3, center and other distinguished visitors pose for a group photo during an opening prayer in Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, April 27, 2026. The United States is a Pacific nation; we are linked to Indo-Pacific neighbors through unbreakable bonds of shared history, culture, commerce and values. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Sidney Walters)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 23:18
    Photo ID: 9644359
    VIRIN: 260427-F-JU074-1075
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.04 MB
    Location: FM
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pac Angel 26-3 Opening Prayer with Senior Leaders in Chuuk Micronesia [Image 7 of 7], by 1st Lt. Sidney Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pac Angel 26-3 Opening Prayer with Senior Leaders in Chuuk Micronesia
    Pac Angel 26-3 Opening Prayer with Senior Leaders in Chuuk Micronesia
    Pac Angel 26-3 Opening Prayer with Senior Leaders in Chuuk Micronesia
    Pac Angel 26-3 Opening Prayer with Senior Leaders in Chuuk Micronesia
    Pac Angel 26-3 Opening Prayer with Senior Leaders in Chuuk Micronesia
    Pac Angel 26-3 Opening Prayer with Senior Leaders in Chuuk Micronesia
    Pac Angel 26-3 Opening Prayer with Senior Leaders in Chuuk Micronesia

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    TAGS

    Pacific Airlift Rally
    INDOPACOM
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    PACAF

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