Pac Angel 26-3 Opening Prayer with Senior Leaders in Chuuk Micronesia

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President Wesley W. Simina of the Federated States of Micronesia, center, U.S. Air Force Col. Elizabeth Gibby, Senior Leader of Pacific Angel 26-3, center and other distinguished visitors pose for a group photo during an opening prayer in Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, April 27, 2026. The United States is a Pacific nation; we are linked to Indo-Pacific neighbors through unbreakable bonds of shared history, culture, commerce and values. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Sidney Walters)