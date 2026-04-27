President Wesley W. Simina of the Federated States of Micronesia, center, U.S. Air Force Col. Elizabeth Gibby, Senior Leader of Pacific Angel 26-3, center and other distinguished visitors pose for a group photo during an opening prayer in Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, April 27, 2026. The United States is a Pacific nation; we are linked to Indo-Pacific neighbors through unbreakable bonds of shared history, culture, commerce and values. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Sidney Walters)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 23:18
|Photo ID:
|9644359
|VIRIN:
|260427-F-JU074-1075
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.04 MB
|Location:
|FM
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pac Angel 26-3 Opening Prayer with Senior Leaders in Chuuk Micronesia [Image 7 of 7], by 1st Lt. Sidney Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.