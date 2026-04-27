Pac Angel 26-3 Opening Prayer with Senior Leaders in Chuuk Micronesia

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President Wesley W. Simina of the Federated States of Micronesia, center, U.S. Air Force Col. Elizabeth Gibby, Senior Leader of Pacific Angel 26-3, center, and others pose for a group photo during an opening prayer in Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, April 27, 2026. Pac Angel 26-3 directly enhances the Federated States of Micronesia capacity to respond to disasters through hands-on training and expert exchanges with their Department of Health and Social Affairs. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Sidney Walters)