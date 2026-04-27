A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 94th Army Air Missile Defense Command squats another Soldier during a combatives course at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, April 27, 2026. The course emphasized the warrior ethos by challenging Soldiers both physically and mentally. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark) (Photo cropped and edited to emphasize subjects).
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 22:25
|Photo ID:
|9644335
|VIRIN:
|260427-A-KV885-7674
|Resolution:
|3258x2172
|Size:
|957.77 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 94th AAMDC Soldiers Complete Combatives Course [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Dustin Stark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.