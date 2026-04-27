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    94th AAMDC Soldiers Complete Combatives Course [Image 1 of 8]

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    94th AAMDC Soldiers Complete Combatives Course

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 94th Army Air Missile Defense Command complete buddy carry exercises as part of a combatives course at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, April 27, 2026. Soldiers gained hands-on experience that directly supports mission readiness and close combat effectiveness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark) (Photo cropped and edited to emphasize subjects).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 22:25
    Photo ID: 9644334
    VIRIN: 260427-A-KV885-3506
    Resolution: 3666x2444
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 94th AAMDC Soldiers Complete Combatives Course [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Dustin Stark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    94th AAMDC Soldiers Complete Combatives Course
    94th AAMDC Soldiers Complete Combatives Course
    94th AAMDC Soldiers Complete Combatives Course
    94th AAMDC Soldiers Complete Combatives Course
    94th AAMDC Soldiers Complete Combatives Course
    94th AAMDC Soldiers Complete Combatives Course
    94th AAMDC Soldiers Complete Combatives Course
    94th AAMDC Soldiers Complete Combatives Course

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    #FirstLineofDefense #94thAAMDC #Combatives #Readiness

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