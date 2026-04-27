94th AAMDC Soldiers Complete Combatives Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 94th Army Air Missile Defense Command complete a two-person exercise as part of a combatives course at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, April 27, 2026. The training reinforced the importance of close combat proficiency in maintaining operational effectiveness across all environments. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark) (Photo cropped and edited to emphasize subjects).