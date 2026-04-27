94th AAMDC Soldiers Complete Combatives Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 94th Army Air Missile Defense Command practice close-quarter combat during a combatives course at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, April 27, 2026. The course emphasized the warrior ethos by challenging Soldiers both physically and mentally. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark) (Photo cropped and edited to emphasize subjects).